Nick Griggs celebrates after his surprise 3000m gold at the European U20 Championships last year

Tyrone talent Nick Griggs' 3,000m tussle with Darragh McElhinney will be among the highlights of this weekend's Irish Indoor Championships in Dublin.

European U20 champion Griggs, 17, will have no fears about taking on senior opposition after his recent Irish Under-20 3,000m and 1500m records.

But McElhinney clocked a superb 7:47.91 3,000m time in Metz recently and will take a lot of beating on Saturday.

That was over nine seconds faster than Griggs Irish Under-20 mark (7:57.38).

However, with it being a national championships and no designated pacemakers involved, it's likely to be appreciably slower than the Metz race so Griggs should be able to stay in contact with McElhinney, who memorably won a European Under-23 Cross Country individual silver medal in Dublin before Christmas, when he helped the hosts clinch the team gold.

McElhinney's team-mates from that wonderful day in the Abbotstown mud Keelan Kilrehill and Jamie Battle will also be in Saturday's 3,000m field with the race getting underway at 12:20 BST.

After breaking eight minutes for 3,000m for the first time two weeks ago, Griggs then finished four seconds clear of experienced Irish international John Travers a few days later as he set a new national under-20 indoor 1500m mark of 3:43.71.

Andrew Coscoran and Siofra Cleirigh Buttner are among the Tokyo Olympians who will be in action at the National Indoor Arena at Abbotstown

The Newmills youngster showed at last year's European Under-20 Championships in Estonia that he relishes taking on athletes who have way more experience than him and the competitor in him will take the plaudits or regroup appropriately whatever way Saturday's race unfolds.

Saturday's other finals include the men's 200m where Tokyo Olympian Marcus Lawler is scheduled to run before also challenging for the 400m title on Sunday.

Both 1500m finals will be among Sunday's highlights with in-form duo Andrew Coscoran and Luke McCann expected to battle in a men's entry which includes Paul Robinson while Sarah Healy is scheduled to take on Georgie Hartigan in an equally loaded women's entry.

Healy is also among the entries for Sunday's women's 3,000m but is expected to concentrate on the metric mile which will shift favouritism to Olympic steeplechaser Michelle Finn in the 15-lap event where the entries include 2018 Irish 5,000m champion Banbridge woman Emma Mitchell, back on the track after concentrating on road running in recent years.

Tokyo Olympians Nadia Power, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Louise Shanahan are in the women's 800m entries with Letterkenny man Mark English favourite to land yet another national 800m title.

With Rhasidat Adeleke not competing because of her US college commitments, Phil Healy will be an overwhelming favourite in the women's 400m while Molly Scott should land the women's 60m title after briefly holding the national record last month with a 7.23 run before Adeleke bettered that with a 7.21 clocking.

The men's 60m, meanwhile, will see Israel Olatunde aiming to shave the 0.01 seconds off his personal best of 6.64 seconds which would ensure his qualification for next month's World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.