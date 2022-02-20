Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Camille Herron also broke the 12-hour world record by running 94.5 miles in that time

American endurance athlete Camille Herron has broken her own women's world record in winning the USA Track and Field 100-mile Championships in Nevada.

The 40-year-old beat her previous mark by almost a minute and a half, winning in 12 hours 41 minutes 11 seconds - averaging around 7:37 minutes per mile.

She finished almost half an hour ahead of first male athlete Arlen Glick, who came home in 13:10:25.

"What a difference a year makes," said Herron, who was fourth in 2021.

"I came back healthy, humbled, hungry to redeem myself, and [ready] to let the magic come out."

In her first event as a Masters racer in the 40-44 age range, she also broke the 50-mile world record in that age group with a time of 6:08:24.

Herron's previous 100-mile world record time of 12:42:40 had stood since November 2017, when she smashed the old mark, held by Ann Trason, by more than an hour.