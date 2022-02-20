Camille Herron: American ultrarunner breaks own 100-mile women's world record
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
American endurance athlete Camille Herron has broken her own women's world record in winning the USA Track and Field 100-mile Championships in Nevada.
The 40-year-old beat her previous mark by almost a minute and a half, winning in 12 hours 41 minutes 11 seconds - averaging around 7:37 minutes per mile.
She finished almost half an hour ahead of first male athlete Arlen Glick, who came home in 13:10:25.
"What a difference a year makes," said Herron, who was fourth in 2021.
"I came back healthy, humbled, hungry to redeem myself, and [ready] to let the magic come out."
In her first event as a Masters racer in the 40-44 age range, she also broke the 50-mile world record in that age group with a time of 6:08:24.
Herron's previous 100-mile world record time of 12:42:40 had stood since November 2017, when she smashed the old mark, held by Ann Trason, by more than an hour.
- Gassed Up: Rapper Mist takes on celebrity opponents in a daring driving challenge
- Villanelle and Eve are back: Watch the trailer for the extraordinary new series of Killing Eve