Hodgkinson won European indoor gold over 800m in 2021

Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson has set a new British record to win the women's 800m at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham.

The 19-year-old triumphed in one minute 57.20 seconds, 0.71secs faster than Jemma Reekie's previous indoor record.

It was Hodgkinson's first race of 2022 and the fastest time in the world so far this year.

Elsewhere, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis narrowly missed a new world indoor record of 6.19m.

Duplantis won the event with a season's best of 6.05m but failed in all three attempts at the higher mark.

Five-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah showed her indoor class with victory in the 60m.

The Jamaican finished strongly in 7.08secs, beating Britain's Daryll Neita (7.11) and Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji (7.13).

Olympic 200m bronze medallist Noah Lyles took the men's 60m in a photo finish from fellow Americans Ronnie Baker and Elijah Hall.

American Grant Holloway continued his 60m hurdles dominance with an easy win in 7.41, with Britain's Andrew Pozzi second in a season's best of 7.59.

There were also new British indoor records for both Zac Shaw (T12) and Paralympic champion Thomas Young (T38) in the men's mixed class para-athletics 60m, with Shaw (7.01) edging out his GB team-mate Young (7.03), while Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn maintained her dominance in the women's equivalent.