Great Britain have been stripped of the silver medal won in the 4x100m relay at last summer's Tokyo Olympics after team member CJ Ujah was found to have committed a doping violation.

The British team finished second to Italy by one-hundredth of a second.

Ujah tested positive for ostarine and S-23 after the event on 6 August.

The 27-year-old says he "unknowingly consumed a contaminated substance" and the situation is one he "will regret for the rest of my life".

