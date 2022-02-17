Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won Olympic gold in the 1500m at the Tokyo Games

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a new 1500m indoor world record at the World Indoor Tour event in France.

The Olympic 1500m champion opened his season by winning in three minutes and 30.60 seconds at the Lievin meeting.

Previous record holder, Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera, finished second in 3:33.70.

This is the first world record achieved by the 21-year-old Ingebrigtsen, who ran a European indoor record of 3:31.80 at the event last year.

The 1500m outdoor world record has been held by Hicham El Guerrouj since 1998, when the Moroccan set a mark of 3:26.00.