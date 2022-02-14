Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir earned a silver medal in the women's 1500m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year

"Gutted" Laura Muir will miss the indoor athletics season with a back injury.

The Olympic silver medallist, 28, withdrew from last Saturday's DNA Athletics event in Glasgow, and is now set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

She had hoped to set a new 1,000m indoor record at the Grand Prix event in Birmingham this weekend.

"I am sad to announce I am not going to be able to compete," Muir said.

"After further investigation on Friday into an injury I sustained a few weeks ago, I have to take some time off running to recover.

"This means my indoor season will not happen this year. I am gutted to miss the Muller Indoor Grand Prix especially as I have such fond memories of the event from previous years."