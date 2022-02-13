Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Nick Griggs broke Niall Murphy's 32-year-old Irish junior indoor 3,000m record

Nick Griggs continued the sensational form that he produced last year as he broke the 32-year-old Irish Under-20 3,000m indoor record with a 7:57.38 clocking in Dublin.

The county Tyrone 17-year-old's time cut 6.67 seconds off Niall Murphy's mark set way back in 1989.

Griggs finished almost 17 seconds clear of runner-up Mitchell Byrne at the AAI Games in Abbotstown.

His time was over 10 seconds faster than his outdoor personal best.

That performance came in France two weeks after his superb 3,000m triumph at the European Under-20 Championships in Estonia.

However, his coach Mark Kirk told BBC Sport Northern Ireland before Christmas that he was confident Griggs would go under eight minutes for 3,000m early in 2022 and so it proved in Dublin.

Griggs' time was also 4.10 seconds faster that Darragh McElhinney's Irish Under-20 outdoor mark set in 2019.

The Newmills youngster was only 16 when he triumphed in Tallinn last July against a host of more experienced athletes.

Griggs turned 17 a week before Christmas and judging by Saturday's race, another big season looks in the prospect for the Tyrone youngster who showed remarkable resilience to win in Estonia six weeks after the tragic death of his beloved brother Josh while working at a summer job.

Also at the Dublin meeting, Cork woman Phil Healy improved her 400m indoor personal best with a 51.74 seconds time which was 0.16 shy of Karen Shinkins' Irish record set in 2002.

Healy's time was 0.20 faster than her previous personal best set at last year's European Indoor Championships when she was just out of the medals in fourth place.

But while Healy is showing impressive form, Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean has had to end her indoor season because of a calf injury.

Mageean's Tokyo Olympics was ruined by a calf injury and she suffered another calf tear three weeks ago when running a new 3,000m indoor personal best and Northern Ireland record of 8:47.24 at a World Indoor Tour Silver event in Manchester.

"I am bitterly disappointed to share that I have decided to end my indoor season prematurely," said the 29-year-old Manchester-based athlete.