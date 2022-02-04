Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir (centre) claimed a silver medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics

DNA Athletics 2022 Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 5 February Time: 12:50 GMT Coverage: Watch all the action live on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer

Laura Muir says she is "devastated" after being forced to withdraw from Saturday's DNA Athletics event in Glasgow with a back injury.

The Olympic silver medallist was due to represent Scotland in the 800m in the new six-nation event.

However, the 28-year-old tweeted that she will not be running at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

"Sadly it looks like the race has come round too early as it was still too sore to run last night," said Muir.

Scotland take on England, Wales, Ireland, Spain and Portugal in the inaugural contest, shown live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The six nations, with up to 18 athletes in each team, take part in 11 events across the two-hour competition.