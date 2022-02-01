Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir (centre) claimed a silver medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics

DNA Athletics 2022 Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 5 February Time: 12:50 GMT Coverage: Watch all the action live on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer

Olympic medallist Laura Muir will lead Scotland in Saturday's DNA Athletics event at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

They take on England, Wales, Ireland, Spain and Portugal in the inaugural contest, shown live on BBC Sport.

The six nations, with up to 18 athletes in each team, take part in 11 events across the two-hour competition.

Muir, 28, will race in the 800m for her first Scotland-based competition since she won silver in the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics last August.