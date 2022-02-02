Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir (centre) claimed a silver medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics

DNA Athletics 2022 Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 5 February Time: 12:50 GMT Coverage: Watch all the action live on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer

Olympic medallist Laura Muir will lead Scotland at Saturday's DNA Athletics event at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

The Scots will take on England, Wales, Ireland, Spain and Portugal in the inaugural staging of the event.

The six nations, with up to 18 athletes in each team, take part in 11 events across the two-hour competition.

Muir will race in the 800m, the 28-year-old's first Scotland-based event since last August's Tokyo Olympics, where she won silver in the 1500m.