Coleman succeeded countryman Justin Gatlin as 100m world champion with victory in Doha in 2019

World 100m champion Christian Coleman won on his first short-sprint appearance since an 18-month ban for missing three drugs tests.

World 200m champion Noah Lyles and Trayvon Bromell, the fastest man over 100m in 2021, were also in the field in the 60m at the Millrose Games.

Coleman won in a time of 6.49 seconds in New York. Bromell finished second in 6.50, with Lyles fourth in 6.62.

"I definitely felt anxious out there," Coleman said.

The 25-year-old American, whose suspension ruled him out of the Tokyo Olympics, came second in a low-key 300m season-opener earlier in January.

Coleman, who was initially banned for two years for his whereabouts failure before his punishment was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, has not run a competitive 100m since his world championship win in Qatar more than two years ago.