Former UKA chief executive Joanna Coates, who commissioned the independent review, called for mandatory lifetime bans for any coach found guilty of physical or sexual misconduct

UK Athletics (UKA) will review all historical safeguarding cases involving sexual activity or grooming with a child or adult at risk, where this did not result in a permanent ban.

It is likely to involve an estimated 30 to 40 cases, dating back to 2004.

UKA interim chief executive Mark Munro said this was a "significant piece of work" that would begin immediately.

"It is essential that our sport is safe and this exercise is the latest stage in working towards that," he said.

The move follows a recommendation from an independent review into historical cases.

A specialist caseworker will lead the process, and will prioritise the most serious offences where individuals may still be connected with the sport or where there is any potential for them to return to coaching.

Independent case management panels will then be engaged to reconsider sanctions.

"We want anyone who has experienced abuse to trust that we will do the right thing and that can only be truly achieved if we root out those who should not be operating in our sport and prevent these individuals from being able to return," added Munro.

"It sends out a very strong message that we will not turn our back on behaviours on the basis they are considered 'historic' or in the past."

He continued: "This will take us two to three years, I would imagine, to work through all these cases, but for us it's the right thing to do. I want to put that message out that we're doing this proactively, because we think it is absolutely the right thing to do for the sport.

"Do I think it's a safe sport? Absolutely. But we need to make sure it is the safest sport it can possibly be."

Welfare issues in UK sport have come under scrutiny after several British gymnasts came forward detailing their experiences of abuse.

The independent review of previous cases was commissioned by former UKA chief executive Joanna Coates, who resigned last October.

The review, published in July 2020, contained a total of 29 recommendations put forward by Christopher Quinlan QC, in order to create a a "modern, fit-for-purpose safeguarding regime" for UK Athletics.

They included one single universally applicable safeguarding policy for athletics in the UK, criminal record checks every three years for any licensed individuals working closely with children and mandatory face-to-face safeguarding training every three years.