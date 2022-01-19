Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir believes the world indoor 1000m record "won't be easy"

European record holder Laura Muir hopes to "go one better" in the 1000m at next month's World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Birmingham.

Muir, 28, took Olympic silver in the 1500m in Tokyo last year and set her European indoor 1000m mark of 2:31.93 in the Midlands in 2017.

Mozambique's Maria de Lurdes Mutola is the world indoor record holder, having posted 2:30.94 in Stockholm in 1999.

"I had an incredible year in 2021," said Scot Muir.

"I would love to try and go one better and break the world indoor record. It won't be an easy record to break - it has stood since 1999 - but the track is fast and the crowd in Birmingham are great, so hopefully I can run it close."

