Bradshaw's career has been hampered by a series of injuries

British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw will miss the 2022 indoor season because of "various health, body and mental challenges".

The 30-year-old, who won Olympic bronze in Tokyo last summer, has suffered with glandular fever over the winter.

"My body clearly can't tolerate the load I'm asking of it," she said. external-link

"All of this has left me feeling incredibly tired, stressed and deflated so I'm taking all this as a sign I need time to rest and recover!"

Bradshaw will miss March's World Indoor Championships in Belgrade as she prepares for a comeback in time for the summer's World Championship in Eugene, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the European Championships in Munich.

"Over the last two months I've been struggling with various health, body and mental challenges which have significantly affected my ability to train near the level I would wish," she said.