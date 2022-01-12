Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Lendore reached the semi-finals of the individual 400m in Tokyo last year

Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic and world 4x400m relay medallist Deon Lendore has been killed in a car crash in Texas at the age of 29.

Lendore was driving home after coaching at Texas A&M university.

He anchored his country to a bronze medal at London 2012 and also competed at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour, patriotism and an indomitable will," said the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee.

"He has been an inspiration and motivation to us all, both on and off the track."

Commonwealth Games 100m champion Michelle-Lee Ahye was one of many athletes to pay tribute.

"The hurt that I'm feeling right now. Fly high babe. You will be missed," she wrote of her compatriot on Twitter. external-link

Lendore also won relay silver at the World Championships in Beijing in 2015, and took individual bronze at the following year's World Indoors in Portland, Oregon.