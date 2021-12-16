Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Watch: Alexandra Bell and Phil Healy advance Tokyo claims with superb Belfast runs

The 2022 Belfast Irish Milers Meet will be part of World Athletics' Continental Tour series in a huge boost for the 14 May event.

This year's event had European Permit Status for the first time and now it has received a further big upgrade with Thursday's news.

Meeting director Eamonn Christie said he was "overwhelmed and overjoyed" at the development.

Christie has earned plaudits for his staging of the meet in recent years.

"I would like to take this opportunity of thanking World Athletics' head of competition management Pierce O'Callaghan for all his help and guidance in helping get this over the line," Christie told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"My track meet is really only in its infancy in comparison to some of the great track meets that are on the World Athletics Continental Tour."

In the run-up to this year's meeting, its European Permit status seemed under threat at one stage following an invention by Athletics Ireland but the issue over paperwork was then resolved and the event proved a huge success as Britain's Alexandra Bell and Irish sprinter Phil Healy produced standout performances.

Bell produced a then 800m personal best of 1:58.52 which helped send her on the way to the Tokyo Olympics where she ran brilliantly to qualify for the final of the two-lap event.

The Leeds woman has already promised to return to the event in 2022 with Healy among several of Ireland's Olympic squad also set to compete at the Mary Peters Track in May.