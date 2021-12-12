Individual silver medallist Darragh McElhinney, Micheal Power and Keelan Kilrehill were the Irish scorers as the hosts clinched men's under-23 team gold

In the end, a European Cross Country Championships medal return of one gold and two silver almost seemed a mild disappointment for Ireland amid a couple of near misses - notably the fourth place in the mixed relay when a seemingly certain podium spot at halfway as the Irish led by three seconds was upended by Alex Bell's sensational third leg for Great Britain.

But the atmosphere generated by the hordes that turned up to cheer on the hosts at Abbotstown in Dublin made for a championships that will live in the memory of those who were there.

We were told beforehand the gate entry was going to be limited to 7,000 and while the noise was always going to be increased by team-mates and officials from the 40 competing nations, it did appear that one or two other people had made it to the north west Dublin venue.

This was a far cry from recent European Cross Country Championships run in relative silence.

One of the moments of the day was under-23 individual silver medallist Darragh McElhinney's celebrations with his family after Irish team gold had been confirmed.

'In the last 250m, my legs were jelly'

Amid sheer joy, the Corkman, 21, lifted up his eight-year-old brother Iarla after earlier hugging his grandmother Una among others as Keelan Kilrehill's sixth place and Micheal Power's 13th helped the Irish pip Great Britain for the team title by three points despite Charlie Hicks' individual victory.

"In the last 250m, my legs were jelly, I was trying to take inspiration from anywhere I could, and what more could you ask for that 8,000 Irish people cheering you on," said a delighted McElhinney, who along with Kilrehill is coached at UCD by Emmett Dunleavy.

The day had started amid much expectation of 16-year-old Tyrone talent Nick Griggs' appearance in the opening men's under-20 race after his sensational 3,000m triumph on the track at the European Under-20 Championships in Tallinn five months ago.

In the event, a stitch after lap two in the 6,000m race put paid to Griggs' hopes as he finished 16th but he didn't go away empty handed as the hosts secured team silver - a single point behind Great Britain - with sixth-place Abdel Laadjel the top Irish scorer and Dean Casey in 13th spot.

"I went off quick. That was fine. I was hoping to work my way up. Then I have no idea what happened after two laps. I got this dirty stitch just above my right hip," said Griggs, who will turn 17 next Saturday.

"I just said to myself 'you can't give up' and I had to keep going from the dark place. That's what I did for my team and that was the most important thing."

Nick Griggs' hopes of individual success in the men's under-20 race didn't materialise but he did help Ireland secure a team silver

Griggs had dedicated his Estonia triumph in July to his late brother Josh, who died tragically while working on a summer job six week earlier, and said his sibling's spirit had again been uppermost in his mind during Sunday's race.

"Hopefully he'd be proud today that I stuck in and didn't give up just like he never did."

After the three Irish medals had been banked in the opening 70 minutes of action at the Sport Ireland Campus, hopes were high a few more would be forthcoming.

However, Tokyo Olympian's Sarah Healy expected podium spot instead turned into a fifth place finish as she dropped back on the final lap to come in 16 seconds adrift of Italy's Nadia Battocletti.

Despite that jolt, home supporters remained optimistic the mixed relay quartet featuring Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean and her fellow Tokyo team-mates Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Andrew Coscoran would be in the medal mix and so it seemed as the county Down woman's three-second first-leg lead was maintained by Luke McCann to the halfway point.

However, Irish hopes then unravelled on leg three as Cleirigh Buttner was overhauled by Great Britain's Olympic 800m finalist Bell, who yet again performed heroics on the Emerald Isle after her superb 1:58.52 then personal best at this year's Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

Ciara Mageean and Luke McCann appeared to have put the Irish course for a certain medal in the mixed relay event before matters unravelled for the hosts as they finished fourth

'Gold was the plan' - Mageean

With the Irish dropping to third spot, Coscoran attempted to get the quartet back into gold medal contention on the final leg but the effort expended in doing that appeared to drain him for the closing sprint as first France's Alexis Miellet and then Belgium's Stijn Baeten reeled him in with only a second between the runners-up spot and fourth.

"That was definitely the race plan - to win gold," said Mageean.

"We knew it was going to be a competitive race and we put everything out there to get on that podium and I'm proud of all of us for going out and running the best legs that we possibly could."

While individual medals in the senior races always looked a long shot for the Irish, there were hopes of team success but once again, both squads had to settle for fourth.

Despite 10th and 13th spots for Brian Fay and Hiko Tonosa, the Irish men missed bronze by four points as Jakob Ingebrigtsen's imperious win put Norway in third spot as France took gold ahead of Spain.

Twice individual champion Fionnuala McCormack's fortitude after her 2:23 marathon in Valencia a week ago was on show for all to see as she took ninth but 15th and 23rd spots for Tyrone woman Eilish Flanagan and Aoibhe Richardson saw the Irish finish nine points behind bronze medal winners Sweden as Great Britain pipped Germany for the gold.

Olympian Flanagan's twin sister Roisin Flanagan took 26th while of the other Northern Ireland athletes racing in the green vest, the Mark Kirk-trained Aoife McGreevy was the top home finisher in the women's under-20 race in 23rd spot as North Belfast's Roise Roberts placed 77th while Newcastle AC athlete Ryan Forsyth was 58th in the senior men's race.