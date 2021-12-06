Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Lamont Marcell Jacobs won 100m and 4x100m gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will return to competitive action in Berlin in February.

The 27-year-old Italian has not raced since the Tokyo Games in August, where he also won 4x100m gold.

He missed five Diamond League events, but competes at the Berlin outdoor meet at the Olympic Stadium on 4 February.

His manager Marcello Magnani previously said injury was not a factor in Jacobs' decision to take a break, but the time off is a preventative measure.

Jacobs, who only switched from long jump in 2018, became the first Italian to win the men's 100m Olympic gold with his success in Tokyo.