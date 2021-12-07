Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jessica Judd, Abbie Donnelly, Kate Avery and Jenny Nesbitt return from the British squad that won team gold at the 2019 championships in Portugal

European Cross Country Championships Venue: Fingal-Dublin, Ireland Date: Sunday, 12 December Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app from 10:00 GMT.

British athletes will compete for medals at the European Cross Country Championships in Fingal-Dublin, Ireland on Sunday - and you can watch live coverage on the BBC.

Trial winners Jack Rowe and Jess Judd lead GB's hopes in the men's and women's senior races, while Andrew Butchart and Kate Avery also compete.

Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell leads the mixed relay team.

Britain won five team golds at the last European Championships in 2019.

Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will represent Norway alongside older brother Filip in the senior men's race.

The event, which features seven categories, returns after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to watch

Sunday, 12 December

10:00-15:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

All times are GMT and are subject to change.

GB teams

Seniors Men's Women's Mixed Relay Andrew Butchart Jamie Crowe Stuart McCallum Jack Rowe Jake Smith William Battershill Kate Avery Abbie Donnelly Jess Gibbon Lauren Heyes Jess Judd Jenny Nesbitt Alex Bell Luke Duffy Hannah Nuttall Benjamin West

Under-23 Men's Women's Sam Charlton Charles Hicks Rory Leonard Zakariya Mahamed Tom Mortimer Matthew Stonier Eleanor Bolton Jemima Elgood Izzy Fry Cari Hughes Amelia Quirk Eloise Walker

Under-20 Men's Women's Hamish Armitt Will Barnicoat Lewis Hannigan Henry McLuckie Osian Perrin Liam Rawlings Phoebe Anderson Alice Garner Ella Greenway Megan Keith Ellen Weir Beatrice Wood

