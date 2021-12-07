European Cross Country Championships: How to watch on the BBC

Jessica Judd, Charlotte Arter, Amy Griffiths, Abbie Donnelly, Kate Avery and Jenny Nesbitt celebrate winning team gold at the 2019 European Cross Country Championships in Portugal
Jessica Judd, Abbie Donnelly, Kate Avery and Jenny Nesbitt return from the British squad that won team gold at the 2019 championships in Portugal
European Cross Country Championships
Venue: Fingal-Dublin, Ireland Date: Sunday, 12 December
Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app from 10:00 GMT.

British athletes will compete for medals at the European Cross Country Championships in Fingal-Dublin, Ireland on Sunday - and you can watch live coverage on the BBC.

Trial winners Jack Rowe and Jess Judd lead GB's hopes in the men's and women's senior races, while Andrew Butchart and Kate Avery also compete.

Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell leads the mixed relay team.

Britain won five team golds at the last European Championships in 2019.

Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will represent Norway alongside older brother Filip in the senior men's race.

The event, which features seven categories, returns after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to watch

Sunday, 12 December

10:00-15:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

All times are GMT and are subject to change.

GB teams

Seniors
Men'sWomen'sMixed Relay
Andrew ButchartJamie CroweStuart McCallumJack RoweJake SmithWilliam BattershillKate AveryAbbie DonnellyJess GibbonLauren HeyesJess JuddJenny NesbittAlex BellLuke DuffyHannah NuttallBenjamin West
Under-23
Men'sWomen's
Sam CharltonCharles HicksRory LeonardZakariya MahamedTom MortimerMatthew StonierEleanor BoltonJemima ElgoodIzzy Fry Cari HughesAmelia QuirkEloise Walker
Under-20
Men'sWomen's
Hamish Armitt Will BarnicoatLewis HanniganHenry McLuckie Osian PerrinLiam RawlingsPhoebe AndersonAlice GarnerElla Greenway Megan KeithEllen Weir Beatrice Wood

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check you local listings for more detailed information.

