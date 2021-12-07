European Cross Country Championships: How to watch on the BBC
|European Cross Country Championships
|Venue: Fingal-Dublin, Ireland Date: Sunday, 12 December
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app from 10:00 GMT.
British athletes will compete for medals at the European Cross Country Championships in Fingal-Dublin, Ireland on Sunday - and you can watch live coverage on the BBC.
Trial winners Jack Rowe and Jess Judd lead GB's hopes in the men's and women's senior races, while Andrew Butchart and Kate Avery also compete.
Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell leads the mixed relay team.
Britain won five team golds at the last European Championships in 2019.
Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will represent Norway alongside older brother Filip in the senior men's race.
The event, which features seven categories, returns after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
How to watch
Sunday, 12 December
10:00-15:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.
All times are GMT and are subject to change.
GB teams
|Seniors
|Men's
|Women's
|Mixed Relay
|Andrew ButchartJamie CroweStuart McCallumJack RoweJake SmithWilliam Battershill
|Kate AveryAbbie DonnellyJess GibbonLauren HeyesJess JuddJenny Nesbitt
|Alex BellLuke DuffyHannah NuttallBenjamin West
|Under-23
|Men's
|Women's
|Sam CharltonCharles HicksRory LeonardZakariya MahamedTom MortimerMatthew Stonier
|Eleanor BoltonJemima ElgoodIzzy Fry Cari HughesAmelia QuirkEloise Walker
|Under-20
|Men's
|Women's
|Hamish Armitt Will BarnicoatLewis HanniganHenry McLuckie Osian PerrinLiam Rawlings
|Phoebe AndersonAlice GarnerElla Greenway Megan KeithEllen Weir Beatrice Wood
