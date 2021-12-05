Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Fionnuala McCormack cut almost three minutes off her marathon personal best by producing a 2:23.58 clocking in Valencia on Sunday.

The Wicklow woman's time, which left her in fifth place, took two minutes and 49 seconds off her previous best set at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.

McCormack, 37, was competing in her first marathon since finishing 25th in sweltering conditions at the Olympics.

Banbridge woman Emma Mitchell dropped out at the 30km mark in Valencia.

The county Down woman, who represented Northern Ireland in the 5000m and 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 when she also competed at the European Championships, said after Sunday's race that her body had "seized up" and left her unable to continue.

McCormack's time left her four minutes and 27 seconds behind Kenyan winner Nancy Jelagat (2:19.31) who finished ahead of Ethiopian trio Etagegne Woldu (2:20.16), Beyenu Degefu (2:23.04) and Rahma Tusa (2:23.20).

The Irishwoman, whose time was a minute and 33 seconds off Catherina McKiernan's 2:22.23 Irish record set in Amsterdam in 1999, was the leading European finisher with 10th-placed Giovanna Epis (2:25.20) the only other non-African athlete in the top 10.

Despite running in Sunday's marathon, McCormack is also planning to compete for Ireland at next weekend's European Cross Country Championships in Dublin.

McCormack won the European Cross Country title in 2011 and 2012.