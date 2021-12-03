Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Asher-Smith won 200m gold and 100m silver at the 2019 World Championships in Doha

The next five World Championships will be broadcast by BBC Sport after an extension to its World Athletics deal.

The new agreement also covers three more World Indoor Championships, including the 2024 event in Glasgow.

The 2022 World Championships are in Oregon in August, with Britons Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson expected to defend titles won in Doha in 2019.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, described the new deal as "fantastic".

"It's fantastic news that the BBC will deliver these world-class athletics events, free to air to UK audiences," she said.

"With so much UK talent emerging and athletes winning medals on the world and Olympics stage, the next few years are set to be an incredibly exciting time for the sport."

The BBC also has rights to the 2024 Olympics and every Diamond League event until the end of the same year, as well as the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games, both of which are being staged in 2022.

However, the broadcaster's deal with British Athletics expired in 2020 without being renewed, meaning this year's British Championships in Manchester, where Olympic qualification was decided for many athletes, was streamed rather than shown on television.