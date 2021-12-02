Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Daryll Neita has opted to leave Rana Reider's training group

Laviai Nielsen and Adam Gemili have been taken off UK Athletics' World Class Programme after opting to stay with US coach Rana Reider.

Reider is under investigation by US Safe Sport amid multiple complaints of sexual misconduct against him.

Sprinter Gemili and 400m runner Nielsen have opted to remain part of his training group in Florida.

However, two-time Olympic bronze medallist Daryll Neita has left Reider's group and retains her funding.

"UK Athletics' (UKA) position has not changed in that any athlete working directly with Rana Reider, given the confirmed complaints of sexual misconduct against him from US Safe Sport, will not be able to be supported through the World Class Programme (WCP)," said UKA in a statement.

"Our discussions have been ongoing with athletes who are working directly with Rana Reider in Florida.

"To date, Daryll Neita has chosen to leave the group and find an alternative coaching set up and has committed to the WCP for the year ahead.

"Adam Gemili and Laviai Nielsen have elected to remain in Florida and accept they will not be supported through the WCP for the time being. UKA understand the significant commitment these athletes have made to be based in Florida for the winter and that they will remain part of the training group until a further update from US Safe Sport is provided.

"All lines of communication will remain open with the athletes and we will support them with any future decision-making as and when there are any developments communicated by US Safe Sport."

In November, UK Athletics told its athletes to "cease all association" with Reider until the investigation ends, even though the American, 51, told the Guardian the investigation was "news to me".

Reider's lawyer said no formal allegations had been made against his client.

Reider has established himself as one of the top track and field coaches in the world having overseen the success of several elite athletes, including Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse and four-time triple jump world champion Christian Taylor.

A former UK Athletics employee, Reider trains athletes at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Florida having recently moved his training base from the Netherlands.