Karsten Warholm was also named the men's European athlete of the year at the Golden Tracks awards in October

Norwegian 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm and Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah have been named World Athletics' World Athletes of the Year.

Warholm, 25, received the men's award for smashing the 29-year-old world record in winning Tokyo Olympic gold.

His time of 45.94 seconds is widely considered one of the greatest Olympic track performances of all time.

Thompson-Herah, 29, took the women's award for achieving the sprint double at a second consecutive Olympics.

Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (right) helped Jamaica win gold in the 4x100m in Tokyo

She beat compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to the 100m gold in Tokyo and held off Namibian teenager Christine Mboma to retain her 200m title, repeating the Olympic double she won at Rio 2016.

Thompson-Herah also clocked 10.54sec over 100m and 21.53sec over 200m to move second in the world all-time rankings behind the late Florence Griffith Joyner.

Athing Mu, the 19-year-old American who won the women's 800m Olympic title, was named the female rising star.

Compatriot Erriyon Knighton, who at just 17 finished fourth in the men's 200m final in Tokyo, won the equivalent men's award.