Twice winner Fionnuala McCormack will be in the Irish women's team for the European Cross Country event in Dublin on 12 December

Organisers of the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin on 12 December are confident the event will happen despite new Covid restrictions announced by the Irish Government.

People arriving in Ireland will need a negative Covid-19 test from Friday.

Liam Hennessy, chief of the local organising committee, said he didn't believe the development would "stop the event from going ahead".

"It's an administrative headache but that's it," he told BBC Sport NI.

Following Tuesday's announcement by the Irish Government, travellers to the country's ports and airports must undergo either a professional antigen test within 48 hours of arrival or a PCR test up to 72 hours earlier and the requirement applies to all arrivals, including those from Britain.

"It puts a big onus upon the teams and officials from the various countries who might be spread all over their country that they have to get this thing done within 72 hours of travelling," added event chief Hennessy.

"But they would have done this or something very similar for a European Indoor Championships or the European Under-20 Championships earlier this year.

"So in that sense, it wouldn't be new to the federations but I would say they wouldn't have been expecting this at this stage."

All those accredited for the event - including athletes, team officials and staff, and even the VIPs in attendance - will have to show proof of vaccination before getting their passes.

Around 750 athletes and officials are expected to travel to Dublin for an event which will encompass seven races.

On Monday, Olympic 1500 champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen was named in the Norwegian team for the senior men's event.