Jepchirchir won the women's marathon at the Olympics in Tokyo earlier this year

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the women's race at the New York City marathon as compatriot Albert Korir claimed the men's title.

Olympic champion Jepchirchir sprinted for the finish line to beat Kenya's Viola Cheptoo, who was second, and third-placed Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh.

The 28-year-old won in a time of two hours 22 minutes 39 seconds.

Jepchirchir is the first athlete to win Olympic gold and the race in New York in the same year.

Korir had a winning time of 2:08:22, with runner-up Mohamed El Aaraby of Morocco finishing 44 seconds behind him and Italian Eyob Faniel claiming third.