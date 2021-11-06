Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir crosses the line first at Lanark Racecourse

Laura Muir and fellow Olympian Andy Butchart returned to their cross county roots to win their respective Lindsays Short Course XC titles in Lanark.

For Tokyo silver medallist Muir it was the fifth time she has won the event, while it was Butchart's fourth win.

Olympic 1500m finalist Jake Wightman finished outside the top 10 at the 4k route around Lanark Racecourse.

Muir described it as "hard" as she raced on home soil for the first time since early 2020.

"That's cross country in Scotland at its best I think - wet, windy and very muddy, so was really good," the 28-year-old said of her comfortable win, with Morag Millar of Central AC pipping Glasgow University's Eloise Walker on the line for second.

"That was where I got my first GB vest, via the Euro Cross Country back in 2011. That's kind of where my whole running journey started."

Butchart had won the men's title the last time it was staged - in Kirkcaldy - before the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time, he was pleased to hold off the challenge of his Central AC club-mate, Jamie Crowe, with Lachlan Oates of Shettleston Harriers taking bronze.

"Jamie Crowe is pushing me really hard in every single session we do together now," he said.