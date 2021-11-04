Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Steph Twell is among the top international athletes who have competed at the Armagh event in recent years

The Armagh International Road Races will again not take place in 2022 because of ongoing certainty caused by Covid-19.

The popular event which has attracted athletes from all over the world did not take place this year because of the global pandemic.

The 2022 event was set for 10 February but organisers instead opted for cancellation at a meeting on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by Armagh Athletic Club's committee.

"At a meeting of the Armagh AC committee last night, it was decided to cancel the Armagh International Road Races scheduled for 10 February 2022 due to concerns about the rising numbers of Covid-19 infections and a lack of any degree of certainly about the future course of the pandemic," said an Armagh AC statement.

British Olympians Alexandra Bell, Laura Weightman and Steph Twell were among those who competed in the 2020 event.