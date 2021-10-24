Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Gidey (right) set the women's 5,000m world record in Valencia last year

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey smashed the women's half marathon world record by running 62 minutes and 52 seconds in Valencia.

The 23-year-old beat the previous best over 13.1 miles - set by Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich - by 70 seconds.

Gidey is also the world 5,000m and 10,000m world record holder, winning bronze in the latter distance at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer.

"I'm so happy to break the world record in my first half marathon," said Gidey.

Compatriot Yalemzerf Yehualaw was second with a time of 63 minutes 51 seconds.

Yehualaw thought she had set the women's half marathon record earlier this year but her time was not ratified after the course was found to be 54 metres short.