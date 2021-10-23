Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Yalemzerf Yehualaw took 19 seconds off the previous record held by Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich

Yalemzerf Yehualaw's world half marathon record set at this year's Antrim Coast event in Northern Ireland has not been ratified after the course was found to be 54 metres short.

Ethiopian Yehualaw seemingly smashed the previous mark by 18 seconds when she clocked 63 minutes and 44 seconds.

However, the race's organisers confirmed on Friday that World Athletics had not ratified the record.

Organisers said "every protocol" had been followed in measuring the course.

However, the course measurement did not satisfy World Athletics and Yehualaw was informed on Friday as she was about to take part in a press conference ahead of Sunday's Valencia Half Marathon that she in fact was not the world record holder.

The non-ratification of the Antrim Coast time set on 29 August leaves means Kenya's Ruth Chepnegetich still holds the world record with her time of 64:02 set in Istanbul in April.

Record hopes

Yehualaw, 22, is hoping that the record will finally fall to her in Sunday's race in Spain when her rivals will include compatriot and world 5,000m record holder Letesenbet Gidey, who will be making her half marathon debut.

"We appreciate this news is very disappointing but promise to be back in 2022 faster and stronger," said a statement from the Antrim Coast Half Marathon organisers, who are headed by former British Olympic athlete James McIlroy.

Given that Yehualaw's time was 18 seconds faster than Chepnegetich's world record, the Ethiopian would almost certainly still have been several seconds inside the global mark had the course been the required distance.

Yehualaw's Antrim performance was 57 seconds inside her personal best set in Istanbul when Chepnegetich set the world record.

Jemal Yimer won the men's race in 60:29 on the coastal course around Larne as he edged out another Ethiopian Tesfahun Akalnew.