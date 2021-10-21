Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Joanna Coates took over as chief executive of UK Athletics in February last year

Joanna Coates has resigned as chief executive of UK Athletics and performance director Sara Symington has stepped down to join British Cycling.

Coates only took over in February last year, when Chris Clark stood down.

Ian Beattie, chair of UK Athletics, said: "I'd like to thank Jo and Sara for their work during their time at UK Athletics and I wish them both all the best for the future."

Development director Mark Munro will take over as interim boss.

UK Athletics says that will "provide strategic continuity and leadership to the staff, athletes and coaches".

Symington, a former cyclist who competed at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, has been appointed head of British Cycling's Olympic and Paralympic programme.

"This is an incredible opportunity to play a pivotal role within cycling - the nation's most successful Olympic and Paralympic sport," she said.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park added: "I have respected Sara's work throughout her career, and I am thrilled she will be able to join our senior leadership team."