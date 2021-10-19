Last updated on .From the section Athletics

In March Hodgkinson became the youngest British winner at the European Athletics Indoor Championships since 1970

Keely Hodgkinson has been granted top-level funding on the British Athletics World Class Programme but some big names have missed out.

The governing body announced that 67 athletes have received funding external-link for the next Olympic cycle.

Hodgkinson, 19, won 800m silver at the Tokyo Olympics where she smashed Dame Kelly Holmes' 26-year-old British record by almost a second.

Funding has been cut for Mo Farah, CJ Ujah, Tom Bosworth and Andrew Butchart.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah, 38, missed out on the Games in Japan after failing to qualify for the 10,000m.

Ujah tested positive for banned substances after winning a silver medal in the 4x100m relay this summer, but has denied any wrongdoing and is awaiting a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

His team-mates Reece Prescod and Zharnel Hughes have been downgraded to relay funding only.

Race walker Bosworth, who struggled with injury in 2021, expressed his disappointment, saying that the loss of "financial and medical support will be huge".

The World Class Programme is split into tiers depending on an athlete's ability and potential.

Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Adam Gemili are among the 17 athletes who will receive top-level funding.

Performance director Sara Symington said: "As we start the Paris cycle, and longer-term Los Angeles 2028, we made a number of informed decisions in regard to the World Class Programme membership that aligns with our strategic priorities.

"We will work closely with the 67 athlete and coach pairings that we are offering membership to and will look to add support and value in their journey via their individual athlete plan."

The British Athletics Olympic World Class Programme Athletes:

Olympic Podium (17):

Dina Asher-Smith

Alex Bell

Holly Bradshaw

Adam Gemili

Callum Hawkins

Keely Hodgkinson

Abigail Irozuru

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Josh Kerr

Nick Miller

Laura Muir

Andrew Pozzi

Jemma Reekie

Jazmin Sawyers

Lynsey Sharp

Lorraine Ugen

Jake Wightman

Olympic Podium Potential (26):

Elizabeth Bird

Emily Borthwick

Taylor Campbell

Harry Coppell

Melissa Courtney-Bryant

Oliver Dustin

Niamh Emerson

Tom Gale

Elliot Giles

Jake Heyward

Jessie Knight

Morgan Lake

Scott Lincoln

Eilish McColgan

Sophie McKinna

Naomi Metzger (née Ogbeta)

Lawrence Okoye

Aimee Pratt

Charlotte Purdue

Daniel Rowden

Marc Scott

Cindy Sember

Jessica Turner

Jamie Webb

Laura Weightman

Callum Wilkinson

Olympic Relays (16):

Kristal Awuah

Zoey Clark

Emily Diamond

Beth Dobbin

Zharnel Hughes

Richard Kilty

Imani-Lara Lansiquot

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake

Daryll Neita

Ashleigh Nelson

Laviai Nielsen

Asha Philip

Ama Pipi

Reece Prescod

Jodie Williams

Nicole Yeargin

Olympic Confirmation Level (8):

Jeremiah Azu

Ellie Baker

Molly Caudery

Piers Copeland

Jona Efoloko

Jessica Mayho

Holly Mills

Thomas Randolph