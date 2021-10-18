Last updated on .From the section Athletics

2012 European champion Lynsey Sharp plans to return to racing after giving birth to her first child

Andrew Butchart has lost his British Athletics funding as partner Lynsey Sharp returns to the programme.

Butchart, 29, finished 11th in the 5,000m at this summer's delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Sharp, 31, having survived a cancer scare in 2019, had a baby boy with Butchart earlier this month.

She last competed at the 2019 World Championships and joins fellow 800m runner Jemma Reekie on the funding programme.

Other Scots to receive support are Zoey Clark, Beth Dobbin, Callum Hawkins, Josh Kerr, Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan, Jake Wightman and Nicole Yeargin.

Muir (silver) and Kerr (bronze) brought home 1500m medals for Team GB in Tokyo.