Scullion was running his first marathon since competing over the distance at the Olympics in August

Belfast man Stephen Scullion was 32nd in the Boston Marathon in two hours, 22 minutes and 57 seconds and said afterwards the race had "really hurt".

Scullion, 32, was within 30 seconds of the main contenders until halfway but his pace slowed appreciably thereafter.

With long time leader CJ Albertson beginning to fade, Scullion was one minute and 18 seconds behind the chasing group by the 25km mark.

Scullion's final time left him over 13 minutes behind winner Benson Kipruto.

The Kenyan's winning time of 2:09.51 over the punishing up and down Boston course was two seconds outside Scullion's personal best set in London last year.

However, the Boston race once again proved itself to be a tough course in spite of the many downhill sections which mean the event is not recognised for record purposes.

"I was grinding from early on but I owed it to myself and everybody who believes in me to tough it out," tweeted the Irishman, external-link who was competing over the distance for the first time since dropping out of the Olympic marathon in August.

"I might not have found the speed I wanted but my heart is back. I'm in tears of joy."

In the build-up to Monday's race, Scullion had spoken on his ongoing mental health battles but his post-race reaction suggests that it will not be too long before he is back in action in one of the big city marathon.

Kenya's Benson Kipruto clinched the biggest win of his career as he triumphed in Boston

Kipyogei completes Kenyan double

As ever, the Northern Irishman was looking to churn out as close as possible to a five-minute mile pace.

The Northern Ireland record holder managed that for the opening 15km as he reached that point in 47 minutes and one second but his times then began to dip somewhat as he neared the midway point.

At halfway, he was still only 26 seconds behind Geoffrey Kirui who led the chasing pack who were about to start in earnest their effort to reel in Albertson, who was two minutes and 13 seconds clear at that point.

However, Scullion's average mile times dropped sharply to five minutes and 25 seconds between 21km and 25km and as he suffered even more in the closing stages which included notorious Heartbreak Hill section just before 21 miles, he ran his penultimate mile in six minutes and 38 seconds before pulling that back to a 5:52 final mile.

In contrast, winner Kipruto dramatically increased his pace after reaching halfway in 1:06.22 as he ran his second 21 kilometres in 1:03.29.

Albertson was eventually caught one hour and 44 minutes into race although he regathered himself bravely to finish 10th in 2:11.44 - 26 seconds outside his personal best.

Kipruto's winning time in the biggest win of his career left him 46 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Lemi Berhanu with the runner-up's compatriot Jemal Yimer, who won the recent Antrim Coast Half Marathon men's event, taking third in 2:10.38.

The women's race saw Diana Kipyogei complete a Kenyan double as she won in 2:24.45 ahead of compatriots Edna Kiplagat [2.25.09] and Mary Ngugi [2:25.20].