Laura Muir smashed the British record to finish runner-up to defending champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya

Laura Muir says her maiden Olympic medal success still feels "very odd" as she celebrates a landmark year by being named Scotland's top athlete.

The 28-year-old made up for a series of near misses in world and Olympic finals with 1500m silver at the Tokyo Games.

That helped Muir see off fellow Olympic medallist Josh Kerr, training partner Jemma Reekie and Eilish McColgan for the Scottish Athlete of the Year award.

"I look at the medal sometimes and it is very strange," she says.

"We're more than two months on from Tokyo, but it still feels very odd.

"When you work so hard for something for so long and then you finally achieve it, there is a sense at times that it is not real.

"But it is great to have enjoyed that podium success and come away with a medal at the biggest global championships. There's great satisfaction."

Paralympic T20 champion Owen Miller took the Para Athlete of the Year prize, while Muir's mentor, Andy Young, was named Performance Coach of the Year.

It meant Muir and Miller shared the podium 15 years after their success on the Highland Games circuit while representing the now-defunct Dunfermline West Fife club.

"I'm thrilled to win this award as Para athletics in Scotland is very strong," Miller told Scottish Athletics.

"It was great to be on the stage with Laura again and it brings back memories of events when we were both very young - like Highland Games meetings in Fife. I always watch her races and she is an inspiration."