Laura Muir, Josh Kerr and Gemma Reekie plan to run for Scotland in Birmingham next year

Scottish Olympic medallists Laura Muir and Josh Kerr have had their Commonwealth Games places confirmed.

Eilish McColgan, Jemma Reekie, Jake Wightman and Andy Butchart will also be in the Birmingham 2022 team after their summer achievements in Tokyo.

The event runs from 28 July to 8 August next year.

In a hectic 2022 schedule, the World Championships are in Oregon from 15-24 July, while Munich stages the European Championships from 11-21 August.

Muir smashed the British record to finish behind defending champion Faith Kipyegon in the 1500m in Japan.

Kerr finished third over the same distance in a personal best time, while Wightman also made the final.

Reekie ran her fastest race to date in Tokyo but had to settle for a fourth place over 800m after she was caught on the line.

McColgan failed to qualify for the 5,000m final after being clipped by opponents but went on to reach the 10,000m final, coming in ninth.

Butchart was the only British athlete to make the men's 5,000m final, finishing 11th.

Can Wightman make it a Commonwealth collection?

Andrew Butchart, Eilish McColgan and Jake Wightman

Wightman has a 1500m bronze from the 2018 Commonwealth Games after coming fourth in the 800m on the Gold Coast.

Butchart missed out with a broken foot, while Muir did not compete because she was concentrating on her veterinary medicine exams.

McColgan finished sixth in the 1500m and 5,000m in Australia, having also come in sixth when competing in the steeplechase at Glasgow 2014.

Last month, she beat her personal best over 10,000m in winning the Great Manchester Run in 30 minutes 52 seconds.

And, after winning silver and bronze medals for Great Britain, the 30-year-old believes it's "the perfect time" to win one for Scotland.

"I certainly feel more motivated than ever to win a medal for Scotland," she told BBC Scotland.

"It's not going to be easy but after the year I've had, I feel I'm in the best shape of my life."

Kerr and Reekie will be making their Commonwealth Games debuts in Birmingham.

"I have no doubt the atmosphere will be electric and I'm looking forward to bringing a medal home to Scotland," said Kerr.