Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mick Clohisey led the field away at Stormont and dominated the race

Irish Olympian Mick Clohisey won the Belfast City Marathon, while Fionnuala Ross was first in the women's race.

Clohisey, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Games, triumphed in a time of 2:20.42 and claimed the Irish National Marathon title.

Armagh runner Ross won the women's race in a time of 2:43.43 and secured the women's Irish Marathon title.

The race returned following an absence of more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 5,700 people took part across the main event, team relay, 5km fun run and eight-mile walk, which makes it Northern Ireland's largest mass participation sporting event since the pandemic began

In the London Marathon, Belfast teenager Emer McKee, who gained notoriety for twice breaking the 5km record for a 12-year-old earlier this year, won the Under-13 girls' mini marathon in the time of 8:28.