Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Watch Sunday's London Marathon on the BBC

BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of Sunday's London Marathon, which returns to its iconic course for the first time since April 2019.

Last year's event was restricted to elite runners only, with mass runners joining in virtually.

However, 2021's version is back with 50,000 virtual runners joining up with 45,000 on the streets of London to make it the largest marathon ever staged.

TV coverage starts at 08:00 BST on BBC Two before moving to BBC One at 10:00.

There will be further coverage, including a live feed showing runners as they cross the finish line, on the Red Button and the BBC Sport website app.

There will also be a highlights programme on BBC Two from 18:00 and if you miss any of the live coverage you can find it on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website will run a live text commentary page from 08:00 which will also host the live streams plus the best of the fancy dress pictures and inspirational stories.

If you are one of the registered virtual runners, we want to hear from you on the day to find out how you are getting on, where you are running and who you are fundraising for.

You can contact us on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #bbcmarathon or by texting 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate).

Schedule

All times BST. Times are subject to change at short notice.

Saturday, 2 October

We Run Together - 13:15-13:45 BBC One

Gabby Logan talks to some of the inspirational people running the London Marathon and catches up with some of the 50,000 virtual runners who will take on the 26.2 mile course remotely.

Sunday, 3 October

Network TV coverage

08:00-10:00 BBC Two

10:00-14:30 BBC One

Digital coverage

08:00-16:00 - uninterrupted coverage - BBC Sport website and app

08:45-14:30 - elite Races and finish line - BBC Red Button and online

14:25-16:00 BBC Red Button and online

Highlights

18:00-19:00 BBC Two

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts on BBC iPlayer and listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC Sounds.

Live guide and event notifications

Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.