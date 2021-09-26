Last updated on .From the section Athletics

McColgan, left, eased to victory with a brilliant run in Manchester

Scotland's Eilish McColgan shattered her 10,000m personal best to a claim a superb win at the Great Manchester Run.

McColgan made a blistering start and finished well clear in 30 minutes, 52 seconds to go third on the British all-time list.

Sweden's Meraf Bahta took second in 31:44, with England's Jess Piasecki third in 32:01.

"I probably set off a little too hard," said 30-year-old McColgan, whose previous PB was 31:48.

"I found it exceptionally tough but I've run a personal best. I can't ask for much more really."

Fellow Scot Andrew Butchart missed out on victory by two seconds in the men's race as England's Marco Scott triumphed in a PB of 28:03.