Warholm is two-time reigning world champion as well as the Olympic gold medallist

Karsten Warholm admits he has struggled to motivate himself in the wake of his world record-breaking run for Olympic 400m hurdles gold in Tokyo.

The Norwegian took more than three-quarters of a second off his own record, having beaten American Kevin Young's 29-year-old mark a month before.

"When you achieve all those things you have been dreaming about, you get happy but somehow you empty as well," said Warholm.

"Everything you have been working towards, and motivated for, is over."

Warholm says the Tokyo final, in which silver medallist Rai Benjamin and Brazil's Alison dos Santos also beat the previous world record mark, may have been an unrepeatable perfect storm of factors.

"Before Tokyo, I was certain I would never get a perfect race, but Tokyo might be the closest I have ever been, and maybe will ever get," he added.

"All the things that could go right, did go right. I had all my great opponents there with me, it was warm, great conditions, fast track, the Olympics, a lot of things that are right at the same time.

"I don't think you will get too many of those races in your career."

Since the Olympics, Warholm has finished fourth in a flat 400m in Lausanne, a performance he joked may have been hindered by his post-Tokyo celebratory beers.

However, the 25-year-old, who started his athletic career as a multi-eventer and jumped 7.66m in the long jump as a teenager, says trying different events could be key to retaining his competitive edge.

"You reach all your goals and you need to reboot the system again," he said.

"It's also good to get on a starting line and being a bit nervous because you don't know what you're getting yourself into.

"I am always trying to keep my inner child and that inner child is very curious. So in the future I want to try different events, but it is probably going to be a bit later on when I really need them."

Warholm faces Olympic bronze medallist Dos Santos and British Virgin Islands' Kyron McMaster, who finished fourth in Tokyo, in the 400m hurdles Diamond League final on Thursday night. Benjamin is absent from the race, however, having failed to amass enough qualifying points while spending the majority of his season in the United States.

Thompson-Herah targets Flo-Jo's 200m record

Thompson-Herah defended her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo

Two-time double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah believes she is closer to breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner's 200m world record than the American great's 100m mark.

Thompson-Herah ran 10.54 seconds, just 0.05 seconds off Griffith-Joyner's 33-year-old 100m record, in Eugene last month.

On her way to 200m gold in Tokyo she clocked 21.53 seconds - the closest anyone has ever got to Griffith-Joyner's 21.34 time set at Seoul 1988.

"To be honest, I would say the 200m would be the easier one to break," said Thompson-Herah, 29.

"In Tokyo I ran 21.53, after not getting enough recovery from running five rounds over the previous four days.

"With the 100m you have to nail that start and my start is not that perfect yet."

Thompson-Herah, who goes up against Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita over the shorter distance in Zurich, has been backed to make history on Thursday.

Canada's Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse says having seen Thompson-Herah's run of 10.54 in person, he believes the Jamaican can cap a golden season by claiming one of the sport's oldest landmarks.

"The track is really nice here," said De Grasse. "I saw her run exceptionally well at the Prefontaine Classic so I think, with the right conditions, right weather, a crowd, everything is going to amplify that.

"I think it is definitely possible for Elaine."