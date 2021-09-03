Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Christine Mboma produced a powerful late surge to edge out Shericka Jackson in a star-studded women's 200m race at the Brussels Diamond League.

Namibia's Mboma clocked 21.84 seconds to finish ahead of Jackson (21.95) and Britain's world champion Dina Asher-Smith (22.04).

American Sha'Carri Richardson was fourth with a time of 22.45.

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah did not race after dropping out with an Achilles injury.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis won the pole vault in comfortable fashion with a 6.05m leap.

However, the Olympic champion, 21, failed to break his own world record after three missed attempts at 6.19m.

Jamaica's Natoya Goule clocked 1:58:09 to beat Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson (1:58:16) in the 800m, with Hodgkinson's fellow Briton Jemma Reekie (1:58:77) in third.

Eilish McColgan ran the third fastest time by a British female to finish seventh in the women's 5,000m.

The 30-year-old Scot, competing for the first time since failing to qualify for the Olympic 5,000m final, ran 14 minutes 31.26 seconds, falling short of the British record time she took from Paula Radcliffe at the Diamond League Oslo meet in July.

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba won the race in 14:25.34.

Elsewhere, Sifan Hassan ran the fifth fastest women's time in history to win the one-mile race, the 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic champion clocking four minutes 14.74 seconds to set a new world leading time.

Fred Kerley became the first man to win 100m, 200m and 400m races in the Diamond League as he claimed a narrow victory in the 100m.

The 26-year-old American, who took silver in the Olympic 100m final, ran 9.94 seconds to beat compatriots Trayvon Bromell (9.97) and Michael Norman (9.98).

The final Diamond League meet of the season takes place in Zurich on 8 and 9 September.