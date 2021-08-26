Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the third fastest time in women's 100m history to edge out Elaine Thompson-Herah in their latest encounter at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Fraser-Pryce clocked a stunning 10.60 seconds to beat the Olympic champion.

Jamaican compatriot Thompson-Herah registered 10.64 secs - the fastest losing time in the event's history.

As Olympic silver medallist Fraser-Pryce won, Shericka Jackson - who took bronze in Tokyo - was third again.

Fraser-Pryce maintained her pace on the home stretch to hold off Thompson-Herah and set a new personal best.

"Believe it or not, I have still not run my best race - I know there is more to give," the 34-year-old said.

"I still need to work further on perfecting my technique. There will be more from me this season.

"My goal is to break into the 10.50-range."

Thompson-Herah ran 10.54 secs at last week's meet in Eugene, Oregon but says she has "no plans" to break Florence Griffith-Joyner's world record of of 10.49 secs.

"My body is feeling tired after a long season and especially after having done a personal best four times in a month," she said.

"I have no plans to break the world record and I never thought of getting so close. I am simply going to continue working hard, finish this season strong and come back even stronger next season."

Sweden's Armand Duplantis finished in a shock fourth place in the men's pole vault after failing to clear 5.82m.

It is just the second time in his past 30 competitions that Duplantis, who won gold in Tokyo and took the title in last year's Diamond League, has not finished first.

American Chris Nielsen won the event on countback after clearing 5.82m.

Elsewhere, Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigsten pipped Ethiopia's Abeba Aregawi to win the men's 3,000m.

Ingebrigsten clocked a season's best time of seven minutes 33.06 seconds to take top spot.

There was victory for Great Britain in the women's 4x100m relay, with the quartet of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita winning in 42.44 secs.

Britain's Jazmine Sawyers jumped 6.66m to continue her fine season with third place in the long jump, with compatriot Abigail Irozuru seventh.

Jemma Reekie ran a season's best 4:04.72 in the 1500m for a fourth-place finish, while Jodie Williams was seventh in the 400m.

Jamaica's Olympic champion Hansle Parchment was last in the 110m hurdles as the USA's Devon Allen took victory in 13.07secs. Britain's Andrew Pozzi finished seventh.

Tokyo gold medallist Ryan Crouser of the USA won the men's shot put after setting a meeting record with his opening throw of 22.81m.

The next meet takes place in Paris on Saturday, with Britain's Dina Asher-Smith returning to the 100m line-up.