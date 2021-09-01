Dai Greene: A decade on, Welsh hurdler recalls World Championships gold medal

Dai Greene admits he is not usually a man for nostalgia.

But he can make an exception for recalling the 10th anniversary of his 400m hurdles World Championships gold in Daegu, South Korea.

"It does not feel like 10 years ago because that sounds like a long time," recalls Greene.

"It just feels like two to three years ago. I have fond memories when I think back upon that race."

It was 1 September, 2011 when Greene became only the third Welshman after Lynn Davies and Colin Jackson to win a global individual outdoor athletics title.

He joined esteemed company following Davies' Olympics long jump success in Tokyo in 1964 and Jackson's 1993 and 1999 World Championships 110m hurdles triumphs.

Perfect preparation

Greene had entered 2011 full of confidence after a glorious 2010 when he was crowned European and Commonwealth champion.

Dai Greene (C) celebrates Commonwealth Games 2010 gold success alongside Rhys Williams (R) and LJ van Zyl

"After that 2010 season I had run really well, broken 48 seconds for the first time and was ranked in the top three in the world," said Greene.

"The European and Commonwealth victories gave me that confidence and it was a natural progression from there to try and get the top spot on the world podium.

"The success of the year before was pivotal going onto Daegu and created the feeling I could go and win in those championships. If I had not had that success, I don't think I would have been in that mindset.

"I knew getting a medal was within my grasp. As the season unfolded I could see I was up there and within a chance. It was a two-horse race when we got to the Championships."

Greene's main rival appeared to be Puerto Rico's Javier Culson, the World silver medallist in 2009 behind Kerron Clement who eventually failed to make the final in South Korea.

In that final, Greene's rivals included reigning Olympic champion Angelo Taylor, 2004 winner Felix Sanchez, 2009 World bronze medallist Bershawn Jackson and the fastest man in the world that year, South African LJ van Zyl.

Greene was unfazed on the day of the race.

"I am always a little bit nervous in the village beforehand but when I got down to the track those sort of nerves dissipated and fizzled away," recalled Greene.

"When I am in that sort of environment I feel in control, doing the same warm-up I have done 100 times before.

"I remember being in the belly of the stadium before we walked out and on the screen was Hannah England winning silver in the 1,500m. Seeing that gave me a lot of confidence and I grew in strength."

In 2011, Dai Greene was the European, Commonwealth and world 400m hurdles champion

Survival of the fittest

The start to the race was dramatic with a false start and a faulty start.

"I remember vividly the false start before the race because there is very rarely one in my event," Greene said.

"To get called back was a bit disruptive but I was just trying to remain focused.

"One of the athletes spoke to me, Felix Sanchez I think, but I could not tell you what he said. I was just focused on what I was going to do when the gun went again.

"I took the lead with 30 metres to go and I just hoped nobody would come past me."

Nobody did and Greene realised what he had achieved when he crossed the finish line in 48.26 secs ahead of Culson and Van Zyl.

"Everybody was there in the final," said Greene.

"Conditions were not as favourable as other places, nobody ran crazy fast on that track and it's hard to compare with times we are seeing at the moment.

"When I crossed that line I felt that sense of achievement. This is what I had set out to do 12 months ago or five years ago when I was thinking how much I would love to be World champion.

"I didn't feel surprised because I went there with that mission but just super proud I had managed to cross the line first.

"That euphoric feeling when you crossed the line and somebody gives you the flag is worth all those hours of training in the days, weeks, months and years leading up to it.

"It was nice to get recognised on the track knowing how much hard work it took for me to get there."

Dai Greene celebrates crossing the line in Daegu

Life changed a bit for Greene in that moment.

"It made me a lot more confident as a person and I have always had that confidence since then, that feeling of self-achievement of hitting your goals and knowing you can get to the top of the mountain," said Greene.

"During that time it was a crazy point with all sorts of requests and things like that. It was an exciting time in my life.

"It opened a lot of doors for me as well and I probably didn't go through as many of those because my goal was always of trying to reproduce those sort of performances, and get ready for the next championships."

Stumbling blocks

That next major championships was the 2012 London Olympics but Greene was not able to peak again on the right day as he finished fourth behind Sanchez.

A knee injury had hampered close-season preparations and Greene had struggled to reach the final with a fourth place in the semi-final.

Greene admits he might have done things differently after his World triumph.

"When I reflect back now that I am bit more older and wiser, after that season I probably would have adjusted my training slightly and done a few things a bit differently," said Greene.

"I would have done a bit more speed work and would love to see what I could have done off the back of that. I was one of the strongest athletes at that time but always gave up too much at the start."

Dai Greene finished fourth in two events at the London 2012 Olympics after also taking part in the 4x400m relay

That London fourth place remains his last major championships individual final as injury ruined his following years. That magical night in South Korea was never to be emulated or experienced again.

"I had a few surgeries in 2013 and had to have a few back-up corrective surgeries, because the first one was not a good one," he said.

"There is no way of skirting around it because it certainly has ruined my career in the latter half of things.

"I try not to think I should have been up there for longer, because it will eat me up inside a bit too much.

"That is probably why I only remember those times around 2010-2012, because I am trying to forget those years with the injuries that I had.

"It is difficult that has been taken away from me to a certain extent."

Not finished yet

Greene, 35, is adamant he is not finished and is targeting the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next summer if he can shake off a hip problem.

"I am still adamant I am trying to get back to the best shape possible while my body is allowing it," said Greene.

"I still love the sport. I love training but love competing more and am not going to give up until I believe I can't compete anymore.

Dai Greene won the last of his British Championships titles in 2018

"It is about trying to get fit and healthy for next year. A few years ago I was thinking about when was the right time to finish. Tokyo was delayed and I felt I could do a job to get there but that did not work out.

"The Commonwealths are something I will be aiming for. I would love to go to all the Championships if I could get into shape, but the Commonwealths is a good draw for me.

"I qualified for the last one but did not get to compete because I had an injury, so it would be nice to make amends for that. When it is at home as well, it would be even sweeter."

Greene's event has been revolutionised by Karsten Warholm who won Olympic gold in Tokyo in an astonishing time of 45.94secs to just defeat American Rai Benjamin.

The mark had obliterated previous bests set by American legends Ed Moses and Kevin Young.

"As somebody who has run 47.8secs in my event and the world record set at 46.7 for so long before this year, I always believed somebody could break it but never thought by as much," added Greene.

"It's down to a few reasons. There were two guys worthy of breaking the world record and they are the two most talented people to do the event.

"Coupled with the shoe technology and track technology we saw in Tokyo it's brought about the best in the sport and it's probably the finest time for the 400m hurdles.

Karsten Warholm had already broken the world record in July

When he eventually finishes, despite not claiming that Olympic title and injury stopping him from building on his 2011 success, Greene should be content with a career that included him being World, European and Commonwealth champion in a glorious 16 months.

"Apart from Mo Farah, I am still the most recent GB male individual track gold medallist of a global title. They are very difficult to get," admitted Greene.

"Athletics is a global sport and it's so difficult to win a medal.

"I don't think of myself as the most talented person or the fastest in terms of sprint speed and things like that.

"I believe it's not just about having the ability, you have to have a certain mindset that goes along with that."

Greene had that on that glorious September evening in South Korea a decade ago. Nobody can take that away from him.