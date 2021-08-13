Cameron Chalmers was the first track and field athlete from Guernsey to run at an Olympics since Lee Merrien competed in the Marathon at London 2012

Cameron Chalmers says he is willing to "take a few more risks" with his training after fulfilling his dream of running at the Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old from Guernsey was part of the mixed 4x400m relay team that came sixth in the final in Tokyo having broken the British record in the heats.

He was also in the men's 4x400m relay team which missed out on the final.

"I think I can take a few more risks and push my body that little bit harder," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I think that's what I need to find that next level in terms of my performance," added Chalmers, who has a personal best of 45.64 seconds.

"I know how to run 45 high, but to run 45 low and push towards breaking 45 seconds is going to need more speed and with that comes more speed training.

"I just need to get my body really resilient as it's higher risk, but higher reward.

"I'm willing to take a few more risks to try and get to that next level."

Chalmers, who is aiming to compete at the 2024 Olympics, says he will in all likelihood forego the 2022 indoor season to focus on representing Great Britain at the World and European Championships as well as Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games.

"It'll take a bit of planning when it comes to the summer next year with all those championships because 400 metres takes its toll on your body and there are only so many you can do before it starts to wear you down," he added.

"But it's exciting nonetheless and another challenge. I can take all my experience from this year and in previous years to make the right decisions at the right time."