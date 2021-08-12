Sir Mo Farah 'delighted' to return as Antrim Coast Half Marathon ambassador

Injury will not prevent Mo Farah from being at this year's Antrim Coast Half Marathon with the four-time Olympic champion event ambassador on 29 August.

Farah won the men's race in last year's inaugural staging in Northern Ireland and is helping friend James McIlroy with the promotion of the 2021 event.

"I've seen it with my own eyes. It is a fast course," said Farah, 38, who failed to secure a Tokyo Olympics spot.

His fractured foot was later revealed and he remains in recovery mode.

"I am gutted that my foot injury has happened and that I'm missing the race but even if I was injury-free, this field is still stacked," said the British star of the Antrim Coast event which has World Athletics Label status this year and will streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website.

2021 event to have elite and mass race

Unlike last year, the 2021 event, which again will start in Larne before making its way out to Ballygally and back, will also have a mass participation race in addition to the elite competitors who will start proceedings at 08:00 BST on 29 August.

This year's men's elite entries include Ethiopia's Jemal Yimer who is the eighth fastest half marathon runner in history with a 58 minutes and 33 seconds time posted in Valencia in 2018.

"We have five men in the field who have run under 60 minutes and getting under the 60-minute barrier is one of the objectives for the race," says event director McIlroy.

Farah clocked 60:27 to win last year's event on the scenic course and 2000 Sydney Olympian McIlroy believes the depth of the 2021 field will boost the chances of the 60-minute barrier being broken on Irish soil for the first time.

"We've four or five very good Ethiopians and Kenyans coming over," added former Irish and British 800m star McIlroy.

"We've got Kenya's Daniel Matiko who ran the fastest ever debut 10,000m at 27:03 earlier this summer so it will be exciting to see what he can do over a fast half marathon course."

Stephen Scullion (left) set a Northern Ireland half marathon record of 61:08 when finishing fourth behind Farah in last year's race and the Irish Olympian will compete again around Larne on 29 August

A strong British and Irish contingent will include Tokyo Olympians Marc Scott, Stephen Scullion and Paul Pollock plus Scott Overall.

The women's field will be headed by Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw who is fourth in the all-time list after clocking 64:40 in Istanbul earlier this year.

Given the traffic light system in operation in the UK because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, McIlroy admits organising travel arrangements for some of the world's best distance athletes has been "a little bit of a logistical nightmare but we're getting there".

"Athletes coming from a red listed country will have to quarantine in an amber or green zone country for 10 days.

"They will also have to produce a negative PCR test two days before they travel and will be lateral flow tested on the day of the race while anyone from a red zone country will have to be in a bubble.

"The difference between last year and this year is that there are standardised guidelines that we will follow. We have got a lot of support from the government, Sport NI and Athletics Northern Ireland to follow those guidelines so in many respects it is easier than last year."