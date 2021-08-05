Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Newport Marathon was launched in 2018

The Newport Wales Marathon and 10K, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for 24 October, have been confirmed.

Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman said the organisation "will safely deliver the events" in line with Welsh Government guidelines.

The event attracts more than 6,000 runners annually from around the world.

The Cardiff Bay Run also returns, for the first time since March 2019, and will take place on 26 September.

All three races will have larger spaces at the start to allow runners to keep distance from one another when assembling for the race.

Run 4 Wales has asked runners "to limit the number of spectators they bring to the event", and take a lateral flow test 24 hours before the race.