Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Abi Galpin won a bronze medal in the 200m at the 2019 Island Games in Gibraltar

Guernsey's new 100m record holder Abi Galpin is targeting qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Galpin, 20, ran 11.93 seconds to break Kylie Robilliard's 10 year old record by 0.01 seconds.

"I'm now only 0.04 off the 100m standard as well as 0.04 off the 200m standard, so it is really exciting," she told BBC Radio Guernsey

"Hopefully I should be able to to go a little bit faster this season and then hopefully go for that."

She added: "The signs were there that I was running quick, but I don't think anyone expected me to get it, especially just on a Thursday evening."

Galpin says her training has been helped by Guernsey's strict entry rules in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen case rates much lower than neighbours Jersey and the United Kingdom.

"I did make the decision not to return to university this year and continue online just so I could keep my training as consistent as possible in order to target the Commonwealth Games standards," she added.

"We're in such a lucky position and it's really great for my training and my development."