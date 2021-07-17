Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mid-Ulster runner Nicholas Griggs secured Ireland's fourth gold medal in the space of 24 hours at the European Under-20 Championships in Estonia.

Griggs, 16, triumphed in the 3,000m to help Ireland top the medal table.

Rhasidat Adeleke added to her 100m gold from Friday by winning the 100m and securing a sprint double in Tallinn.

Cian McPhillips earlier became the first Irish U20 male gold medal winner since Mark Carroll in 1991 when he won the 1,500m.

After winning the 100m on Friday, 18-year-old Adeleke created history for Ireland in claiming the 200m gold medal. She eased through this morning's semi-final in 23.27 before going on to claim victory in the 200m final in an Irish record-breaking time of 22.90.

Longford runner McPhillips edged a closely-fought battle in the 1,500m with with Rick Van Riel of the Netherlands on the home straight.

Griggs won Ireland's fourth gold medal in the 3,000m after taking control of proceedings over the last 200m and looked very much in control as he crossed the line in 8.17.18 to claim the historic win.

Ireland had only won three Under-20 medals ever coming into these championships, and their four golds put them top of the 2021 European U20 Championships medal table.