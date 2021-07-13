Andy Butchart sets new Scottish 3000m record at Gateshead

Andrew Butchart will race over 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics
Andrew Butchart broke his own Scottish 3000m record when finishing third in a fast race at the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead.

The 29-year-old clocked a personal best of seven minutes, 35.18 seconds, coming in behind Mohamed Katir of Spain and Australia's Stewart McSweyn.

Katir won with a Spanish best of 7:27.64.

Butchart goes in the 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics, hoping to improve on his sixth place at Rio 2016.

