Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be competing in a third Olympics

Muller British Grand Prix Date: Tuesday, 13 July Starts: 17:25 BST Venue: Gateshead International Stadium Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two from 19:00-21:00 BST with further coverage on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app from 17:30-21:30.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson says her recovery from an Achilles injury has "been a long, tough road" but that she's "back" before Tuesday's Gateshead Diamond League event.

The heptathlon world champion ruptured her Achilles tendon in December, but will be at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

She said: "I had a lot of training to catch up on and that's what I've been doing since April or March.

"It's been a long, tough road but I am glad that I'm at the other end of it."

Johnson-Thompson won a gold medal at the World Championships in 2019, beating defending champion and Rio 2016 gold medallist Nafi Thiam.

The athlete, who splits her time between Liverpool and Montpellier, will be competing at her third Games in Tokyo.

Also featuring in Gateshead will be Trayvon Bromell in the men's 100m, the fastest man in the world this year with a time of 9.76 seconds and the US Olympic trials winner.

Bromell said: "I am really enjoying my season so far and looking forward to racing 100 metres at the Müller British Grand Prix on 13 July."

British athletes Adam Gemili, CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes and Reece Prescod are also in the 100m line-up.

The women's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith will not be competing having withdrawn with a tight hamstring, as has world 1500m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, with the same injury.

Gateshead staged the first Diamond League event of 2021 in May after it was moved from Rabat in Morocco and now, on 13 July, the same venue will host the seventh Diamond League of the season.