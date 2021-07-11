Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman of all time

Muller British Grand Prix Date: Tuesday, 13 July Starts: 17:25 BST Venue: Gateshead International Stadium Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two from 19:00-21:00 BST with further coverage on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app from 17:30-21:30.

Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from Tuesday's British Grand Prix event in Gateshead as a precaution with a tight hamstring.

The 25-year-old sprinter was set to run in the 200m in what would have been her final race before the Tokyo Olympics.

The Gateshead event also forms part of the Diamond League series.

Organisers confirmed her withdrawal in a statement and said: "With the Olympic Games so close she does not want to risk anything."

Asher-Smith, the 200m world champion, also tweeted the news to her followers and added: "As you all know, I love running in front of a home crowd but I have to make smart decisions for myself and my body ahead of Tokyo!

"I'm sorry to those who were hoping to see me run this week but I'm looking forward to making you all proud in a few weeks time."

The Olympic Games start on 23 July.